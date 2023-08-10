If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis will release next month

On mobile.

Young Sephiroth in Ever Crisis
Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is set to release on iOS and Android on 7th September.

Ever Crisis is the mobile adaptation of the original Final Fantasy 7 announced a few years back. The last we heard was at this year's Summer Games Fest, when its beta test was announced.

Pre-registration is open now ahead of the full release.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Summer Games Fest 2023 trailer

Ever Crisis is described as "another possibility for a remake", alongside Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy.

It follows the events of the original game but adds new stories too, presented in both a cute retro style and flashy combat with visuals akin to the recent modern games.

Those stories are taken from both Final Fantasy 7 and Crisis Core and are structured as episodic instalments.

Most intriguing of all, it promises the "never-before told story of a young hero, Sephiroth".

There's even a co-op mode where three players from around the world can battle together to defeat bosses online.

How exactly will this all play out? And will it have any impact on the forthcoming Rebirth? We'll have to wait until next month to find out.

