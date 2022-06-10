If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream set for 16th June

An avalanche of reveals?
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Square Enix will present a Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream next week on 16th June, at 11pm UK time.

The celebration marks the anniversary of the PS1 JRPG's release in 1997 and will be shown on YouTube and Twitch.

It's just 10 minutes and promises "a first look at all the information surrounding the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7".

Watch on YouTube

Of course, fans are hopeful that Final Fantasy Remake Part Two will be shown in some capacity, though it's likely still a long way off.

More likely is an update on mobile battle royale The First Soldier and mobile remake of the original Ever Crisis.

Perhaps there'll be some surprises too. What are you hoping to see?

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch