Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream set for 16th June

Square Enix will present a Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream next week on 16th June, at 11pm UK time.

The celebration marks the anniversary of the PS1 JRPG's release in 1997 and will be shown on YouTube and Twitch.

It's just 10 minutes and promises "a first look at all the information surrounding the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7".

Of course, fans are hopeful that Final Fantasy Remake Part Two will be shown in some capacity, though it's likely still a long way off.

More likely is an update on mobile battle royale The First Soldier and mobile remake of the original Ever Crisis.

Perhaps there'll be some surprises too. What are you hoping to see?