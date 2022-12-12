If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis beta launching next summer

Plus pixel remasters coming to console.
Young Sephiroth in Ever Crisis

A closed beta for Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis will launch in summer next year.

This is the mobile remake of Final Fantasy 7 that was first announced back in February 2021 and originally intended for a release this year.

Now it looks like it's been pushed back into summer 2023, according to a new trailer from Square Enix Japan.

Watch on YouTube
FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Winter 2022 Trailer

The new trailer shows off more of the game in action, and it looks like it'll be including elements from Crisis Core too.

The trailer shows Zack Fair facing off against Ifrit, taken from the first mission of that game. That's in addition to Final Fantasy 7 favourites Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith in the main game.

Exploration is done with fixed camera angles and a chibi style, while battles use more realistically proportioned character models.

It could be we find out more about Ever Crisis at tomorrow's livestream celebrating the 35th anniversary of the series.

In addition, it looks like the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are on their way to Switch and PlayStation.

The first six games in the series - given pixel remasters for PC and mobile last year - have been rated by the ESRB.

Keep an eye out for more Final Fantasy news this week following the livestream.

Tomorrow also marks the release of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - you can check out the Eurogamer Recommended review here.

