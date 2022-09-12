Sony's latest State of Play showcase airs tomorrow with news on 10 games

Sony's latest State of Play showcase airs tomorrow with news on 10 gamesWill cover PS5, PS4, and PSVR2.
Sony has announced it'll be airing a new instalment of its State of Play digital showcase tomorrow, 13th September, highlighting a range of PS5, PS4, and PSVR2 games.
It's a late one for those of us in the UK, alas, kicking off at 11pm BST/3pm PT/6pm ET, but it should be decently eventful too, promising around 20 minutes of reveals, updates, and gameplay for a total of 10 games.
What those games are remains a mystery, but Sony does tease "great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world".
Those curious to see what the future has in store for PlayStation 5, PS4, and PSVR2 can watch tomorrow's State of Play showcase via Twitch and YouTube.
Eurogamer will, of course, be reporting from the event should you be unable to watch the show as it happens.
