If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony's latest State of Play showcase airs tomorrow with news on 10 games

Will cover PS5, PS4, and PSVR2.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Sony has announced it'll be airing a new instalment of its State of Play digital showcase tomorrow, 13th September, highlighting a range of PS5, PS4, and PSVR2 games.

It's a late one for those of us in the UK, alas, kicking off at 11pm BST/3pm PT/6pm ET, but it should be decently eventful too, promising around 20 minutes of reveals, updates, and gameplay for a total of 10 games.

What those games are remains a mystery, but Sony does tease "great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world".

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Sony reluctantly raises PS5 price, but knows it can get away with it.

Those curious to see what the future has in store for PlayStation 5, PS4, and PSVR2 can watch tomorrow's State of Play showcase via Twitch and YouTube.

Eurogamer will, of course, be reporting from the event should you be unable to watch the show as it happens.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch