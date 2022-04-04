Sony quietly removes PS Now annual offer from the PSN store

Sony has quietly removed an offer for PS Now in the wake of the announcement for its revamped PS Plus subscription.

An offer was previously available to purchase a year’s subscription to streaming service PS Now for $59.99 (on the US PSN). This was a particularly good deal as existing PS Now subscribers will automatically transfer to the Premium tier of the new PS Plus worth $119.99 a year.

However, PS Now can currently only be purchased on a monthly basis (£8.99). Once the new PS Plus launches, PS Now will no longer be available as a standalone product so players will move to the equivalent tier at £13.49 monthly.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Is PlayStation Plus Premium a Game Pass killer?

Sony announced its revamped PS Plus service last week, consolidating its existing PS Plus and PS Now offerings into one service split into three tiers.

While PS Now subscribers will automatically move to the Premium tier, existing PS Plus subscribers will move to the Essential tier at no extra cost (£6.99 monthly).

The Extra and Premium tiers will include a library of games available to download or stream, with Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal already confirmed.

Jim Ryan confirmed that new first party games will not be added to the service.