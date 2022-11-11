Sonic Frontiers runs at a lower frame rate on Xbox Series S

Sonic Frontiers players have noted the game runs at a lower frame rate on Xbox Series S.

The game has been optimised for Xbox Series X/S to hit 60fps according to Microsoft, but on Series S it runs at 30fps with no performance mode option to change this.

Sega did provide a solution to TheGamer, involving amending the main console settings.

Sega suggests that if your TV allows for a 4K UHD display, this may be causing the lower frame rate. As such, it recommends changing the TV & Display Options on the console to 1080p in order to hit 60fps.

@KatieChrz @sonic_hedgehog The Xbox Series S version of #SonicFrontiers is broken and stuck on 30fps instead of 60fps like Microsoft/Sega said.



You can't change Performance/Graphics mode here too!



— Samir (@whyamihere_2) November 8, 2022

However, players are noting that this does not fix the issue, as per posts on reddit.

Eurogamer has also verified with Digital Foundry that the proposed fix does not improve the frame rate.

Sega declined to offer further comment.

Sonic community manager Katie Chrzanowski has noted Sega is looking into a performance mode for Xbox Series S, so a fix may be on the way soon.

— XPool (@Cars2Gamer) November 8, 2022

