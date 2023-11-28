Shiny Lechonk, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Oinkologne best moveset in Pokémon Go
Everything you need to know about Lechonk’s Spotlight Hour.
This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Hog Pokémon. That’s right, it’s time to catch a perfect Lechonk, in Pokémon Go.
Like last week’s Dunsparce, Lechonk is a pretty memeable Pokémon, although this time it’s mostly because of its adorable little face and that truly excellent name. In keeping with the current theme for Spotlight Hour Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Oinkologne - Lechonk’s evolution - is a Normal-type Pokémon with limited usability. This time, it performs ok in Go Battle League - think of it somewhere between Snorlax and Noctowl in terms of performance.
The bonus that runs alongside this Spotlight Hour is the double catch XP bonus. If you can get the hang of Excellent Curve Balls with Lechonk, you can rack up XP quickly over the course of the hour!
Lechonk’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go explained
This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Lechonk with perfect IV stats.
'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.
Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Lechonk based on the CP alone.
If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Lechonk:
- Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 963 CP
- Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1043 CP
The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.
Lechonk evolution chart: What does Lechonk evolve into?
Lechonk evolves into another Hog Pokémon: Oinkologne.
However, there are actually two different forms to Oinkologne. While sexual dimorphism exists across all of Pokémon - Pikachu's tail changes between male and female, for example - it rarely results in two completely different forms.
In the case of Oinkologne, they look completely different, have different stats and even different Pokédex entries. You can read about the differences between the two below:
- Male Oinkologne: Oinkologne is proud of its fine, glossy skin. It emits a concentrated scent from the tip of its tail.
- Female Oinkologne: This Pokémon sends a flowerlike scent wafting about. Well-developed muscles in its legs allow it to leap more than 16 feet with no trouble at all.
Is Oinkologne good in PVP?
It’s ok - it’s nothing ground-breaking or meta-defining, and you’re certainly not going to win any tournaments with it, but if you’re looking for a slightly worst Snorlax, will think chonky Pokémon is the one you’re looking for.
Just be aware that this is one Pokémon where sexual dimorphism actually matters: the female Oinkologne has better stats for Go Battle League than its male counterpart.
Since the female one is better, we won’t talk about the male one. Just be aware that if you want to run it, it uses the same moves but loses more matches, and loses to slightly different Pokémon.
Oinkologne runs Tackle, Body Slam and Dig, which is a fairly spammy moveset on a fairly bulky Pokémon - exactly what we like to see. With its only weakness being to Fighting, we’re looking at a generalist that lays down neutral STAB damage. This can be very good if it’s what your team needs, but there are better Normal-type Pokémon out there to consider instead. If you get a good Lechonk, awesome; if not, it’s not worth going out of your way for.
In Great League, you can look forward to wins against Alolan Ninetales, Lickitung, Swampert, Gligar and Lanturn. Losses will come from Medicham (obviously), Galarian Stunfisk, Azumarill, Mandibuzz and Umbreon. This doesn’t leave much to be excited about, considering the meta...
Ultra League requires an 0/15/15 at level 47, for a 2497 CP Oinkologne. This is a pretty expensive way of beating Tapu Fini, Alolan Muk, Walrein, Charizard and Cresselia. Losses will come from Trevenant, Giratina, Obstagoon, Swampert and Pidgeot. This is reasonable, but not exciting, and definitely not worth the Stardust.
Master League is not where you want Oinkologne, unless you’re on the other end of the battlefield ...
What does shiny Lechonk look like in Pokémon Go?
Shiny Lechonk entered Pokémon Go just a few months ago, at the start of A Paldean Adventure in September 2023!
If you want a preview of what shiny Lechonk and shiny Oinkologne look like, they’re actually low-key cool. Shiny Lechonk looks like Lechonk wearing a pig outfit. That, or Poogie in Pretty in Pink from Monster Hunter World’s Iceborn DLC.
Male and female Oinkologne, meanwhile, swap their black bodies for pinks and their black/brown faces for white. The artists at Pokémon HQ must have had a laugh with this - it’s a simple swap, but it works.
Shiny Lechonk Comparison
byu/Psychological_Sea_27 inTheSilphRoad
Thanks to Reddit user Psychological_Sea_27 for the handy preview!
Other tips for this Spotlight Hour
Aside from trying to catch a shiny Oinkologne in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:
- The best reason is, of course, the double catch XP bonus running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curve Ball throws on a Oinkologne to quickly rack up the XP!
- If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Oinkologne candy to evolve this Pokémon and add its evolutions in the Pokédex. If you want to evolve both a male and female Lechonk, you’re going to need 100 Candy in total, so make sure you use those Pinap Berries!
- Thanks to Oinkologne being a Normal-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.
Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on our first December Spotlight Hour!
Good luck finding a perfect Lechonk!