Foongus 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Amoonguss in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is all about the Mushroom Pokémon. That might only narrow it down slightly, so let's say it's about the 'urgh, I definitely thought that was an item that I clicked on, but now I'm fighting an obnoxious and useless mushroom' Pokémon.

You guessed it -- it's time to go looking for a perfect Foongus in Pokémon Go.

We know it's difficult to get hyped for a Pokémon we know is terrible. Foongus and its evolution, Amoonguss, are just awful across the board in Pokémon Go. Terrible stats, terrible performance and, at best, questionable design. However, there is one reason to be happy to see Foongus among us (oh wait, we see what they did there).

The double catch Stardust bonus running alongside this Spotlight Hour is always a fantastic bonus, but more-so when you have a Pokémon that has a higher than usual base Stardust. So, while this is a useless Pokémon, make sure you catch as many as you can if you're short on Stardust!

Foongus 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Foongus with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there's the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you're looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can't see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Foongus based on the CP alone.

If you're at Level 30 (or above), you'll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Foongus:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 839 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 909 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we've kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you're currently below Level 30.

Is Amoonguss good in PVP?

Mushrooms are famously not tough. Next time you're making a delicious mushroom risotto or something equally appetizing (shame they put Spotlight hours over dinner time because all these mushrooms are making us hungry), try battering one against the chopping board and seeing how easily it breaks. As we say, famously not tough.

While Amoonguss may be relatively bulky, our point still stands; like Vanillish last month, we're putting a blanket 'nope' on food-based Pokémon in PVP.

So, no, Amoonguss is as terrible as it looks in Go Battle League. It's terrible in Raids too, for the record - you're best treating it as a Dex filler and no more.

If you're determined to lose in Go Battle League by running a bad Grass-type Pokémon, it runs Astonish, Grass Knot and Sludge Bomb. In Great League, this means wins against Serperior, Lanturn, Medicham, Whiscash and Azumarill. Losses come from Talonflame, Skarmory, Lickitung, Vigoroth and Stunfisk. While this may seem reasonable, remember that this this is the same typing as Venusaur - an actually decent Pokémon. If you need a Grass/Poison-type that badly, pick the dinosaur over the salad item.

In Ultra League, at 15/15/15 the mushroom will cap out at 2420. That's a lot of dust for a bad Pokémon. This investment, along with a move swap (Sludge Bomb for Foul Play) will unlock wins against Greninja, Swampert, Jellicent, Cresselia and Giratina. Losses will come from Talonflame, Steelix, Poliwrath, Golisopod and Cobalion.

Do not run Amoonguss in Master League.

Is there a shiny Foongus in Pokémon Go?

Yes! Shiny Foongus was released in July 2022 as part of Go Fest 2022 in Berlin.

However, since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the number that spawn.

Everything in Foongus's evolution line is a Grass/Poison-type Pokémon. | Image credit: pokemon.com

What does shiny Foongus look like?

As you can see below, shiny Foongus swaps its red for purple. The same is true for Amoonguss. It's not a particularly inspired design as it looks like a Master Ball (minus the pink bits at the top), but we love purple shinies, so it gets a free pass from us.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Foongus in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. Foongus normally drops 500 Stardust per catch. This is doubled during this spotlight hour, meaning each catch is worth a whopping 1000 Stardust (10 times that of a regular Pokémon during regular play).

running throughout the hour. Foongus normally drops 500 Stardust per catch. This is doubled during this spotlight hour, meaning each catch is worth a whopping (10 times that of a regular Pokémon during regular play). If the weather in Pokémon Go is to your favour - in this case Cloudy, Sunny (day) or Clear (night), you will get twice the normal weather bonus (an additional 50 Stardust).

This all stacks with a Star Piece to give a x1.5 multiplier to all Stardust gained. So, depending on the weather you're looking at either 1500 or 1575 Stardust per catch! That is huge.

Also, if you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Foongus candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter its evolution, Amoonguss, in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Foongus being a Grass/Poison-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour from 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week to find out who is the next Spotlight Hour Pokémon is!

Good luck finding a perfect Foongus!