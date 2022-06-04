Sega reveals Mega Drive Mini 2, and it will include 50 Mega Drive and Mega CD games

Sega has unveiled Mega Drive Mini 2, its latest mini retro console.

Last week, Sega hinted it had a big "new project" to share with us this week, teasing that the broadcast would reportedly include appearances from Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari. Given the guests, it wasn't a stretch to presume the secret new project may have something to do with a new Sega retro console - and it turns out that's exactly what Sega was teasing.

As yet, we don't have any information on English social media, but the reveal has been posted to Sega Japan's official YouTube channel, which you can check out below:

The Mega Drive Mini 2 will include 50 Mega Drive and Mega CD titles, including Sonic CD, Virtua Racing, and Fantasy Zone (thanks, NintendoLife). Other games confirmed to date include:

Bonanza Bros.

Fantasy Zone

Magical Tarurūto-kun

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Popful Mail

Shining Force CD

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed

Sonic CD

Thunder Force IV

Virtua Racing

While as yet there's no confirmation that the mini system will be coming to fans outside of Japan, Sega did confirm that Mega Drive Mini 2 will be released in Japan fans on 27th October and cost ¥9980, which is around £60.

Digital Foundry's John was a big fan of the original Mega Drive Mini.

"There's so much to love about this product, from the brilliant recreation of the machine itself to the excellent emulation and a simply stellar line-up of games," he wrote. "Audio delay, input lag and scaling oddities hold this back from absolute perfection - but for the purists, there's always the Analogue Mega Sg for absolute authenticity.

"However, for a product aimed at recapturing the magic of a very special era in console gaming, it's simply superb. If you grew up with Sega's 16-bit machine but haven't played it in a while, this is an unmissable release - and possibly the best mini retro console yet."