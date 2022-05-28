Sega has a "new project" to share with us next week

Sega is primed to announce a big "new project" next week.

That's according to Sega's Japanese Twitter account, which recently posted an "urgent notice" that information about Sega’s new project will be delivered on 3rd June 2022.

The accompanying link points to Sega's official YouTube channel, which says all will be revealed via a livestream on Friday 3rd June, at 8pm Japan time, which is 12 noon here in the UK.

The broadcast will reportedly include appearances from Hiroyuki Miyazaki and Yosuke Okunari, and be hosted by Misuzu Araki.

No other information is given besides a hilariously dreadful chocolate cake(?) in the shape of a Mega Drive controller. Given the guests, then, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to presume the secret new project may have something to do with Sega's retro console - but I guess we'll find out for sure next week.

As our pals at VGC helpfully remind us, Okunari is a producer at Sega that works on retro re-releases for the company, including PS2's Sega Ages 2500 series on PS2, the Sega 3D Classics series on 3DS, and the Sega Ages series, which recently came to Nintendo Switch.

