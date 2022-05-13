Sonic remains Sega's biggest franchiseBut Yakuza and Total War see strong sales.
Sonic remains Sega's biggest franchise, as the publisher releases its latest financial results.
The company has seen a significant increase in its sales over the past year (totalling 320.0bn yen), with Entertainment Contents (divided into full games and free-to-play games, as well as arcade machines, toys, and animation) contributing the most (235.9bn yen).
With 5.8m units, the Sonic franchise remains Sega's biggest seller by a considerable margin, but Yakuza and Total War are strong.
The Yakuza games are Sega's second biggest seller, with 2.9m units over the past year. That includes the spin-off Judgement.
The Total War games have sold 2.6m units, including the most recent success Total War: Warhammer 3.
Then there's the Persona series that sold 1.3m units - impressive without a new mainline game in the series. The previous year's sales were higher (3m units) due to the release of both Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers.
The report also references the strong performance of major new titles from the past year like Humankind, Lost Judgement, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Shin Megami Tensei 5, and Football Manager 2022.
That's on top of ongoing success with F2P games Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage and Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis.
There's more to come next year too, with the release of two Sonic games - Sonic Origins and Sonic Frontiers - as well as Two Point Campus, Soul Hackers 2, and the Switch release of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.
There's also its Super Games project, which so far is bringing back Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio.
You can read the full report here.
