See The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild multiplayer mods in action

Streamers have got their hands on a couple of mods that allow them to explore the rolling landscape of Breath of the Wild's Hyrule with additional Links by their side.

The mods in question have been demonstrated by both speedrunner PointCrow and "passionate Zelda fan" Croton on their respective channels.

"BotW Multiplayer is finally here," PointCrow's Twitch channel proclaims. "This project would not have been possible without the hard work of Sweet and AlexMangue." However, as a general FYI for those keen to try this out for themselves, this particular mod isn't available to the public.

Yesterday, PointCrow took part in a "Speedrunner vs Hunter" challenge within Breath of the Wild to show off the multiplayer mod.

In this case, PointCrow attempted to complete the game as quickly as possible, while the Hunter (aka ARCHIT3CT) did everything in their power to stop him. The duo disabled arrows for this stream, but as you can imagine it was still quite the frenzied affair, with two Links darting all across Hyrule surely much to the confusion of the bokoblins.

Meanwhile, Croton used a mod developed by Kirbymimi. This mod "allows a second player to join a Breath of the Wild experience locally as their own Link!"

Croton explains: "The save file (including hearts and inventory) is shared, but both players can participate in most actions together. (The online play works by using a third-party software to share the same screen/allow Bluetooth controller connectivity cross system (Parsec))."

This stream was a more amiable one, with the streamer and his multiplayer buddy ShadowMarth121 taking on the various challenges of Hyrule together and can be watched below.

Elsewhere in the world of Breath of the Wild, one streamer recently completed all 120 of the game's shrines without using any of the Sheikah Slate's runes. This was no small feat, and took an astounding 28 hours to complete.