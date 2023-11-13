Save £50 on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset in this early Black Friday deal

We're still nearly two weeks away from Black Friday but many deals on gaming and tech items can already be found from the biggest retailers in the country.

For the past couple of years, it seems only during the Black Friday season that VR headsets receive substantial discounts, and this year is no different. Meta's Quest 2 headset with controllers and 128GB of storage is currently £50 off, available for £249.99 from John Lewis. That's a great deal for an all-round VR headset.

You get a high resolution display with great tracking and 3D spatial audio with the Quest 2. There's also hand tracking and haptic feedback thanks to the included controllers.

So many great games are available on the Meta store that will keep you entertained. These include Tetris Effect Connected, Rez Infinite, Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party, Resident Evil 4, Layers of Fear, and many more. If you're yet to try VR gaming, this is the ideal time to jump in given the great discount on offer here.