Black Friday VR headset deals 2023: best offers and discounts

Black Friday deals had started ahead of the 24th November start date, and now the day itself has arrived we've got some discounts on different consoles and games, including savings on virtual reality headsets like the Meta Quest 2 and HTC Vive. We've seen some promotions on the Meta Quest 2 and a small discount on the PSVR 2.

This article will provide you with all the best places to look for a discounted VR headset in the Black Friday sales. We've also listed some of the best VR games to look for discounts on during the big sales event.

Best Black Friday VR headset deals 2023

Black Friday Meta Quest, HTC Vive, Valve Index, HP Reverb deals

There are four big-hitters in the VR headset space, each with their own traits and unique selling point. If you're wanting to just get started in VR gaming, then the Meta Quest 2 and Vive Cosmos headsets come in at £400/$400 and are easy to set up and start experiencing VR. Beyond those two, the HP Reverb costs £600/$600 and has a better screen and better audio thanks to some cool speakers that sit by your ears.

If you want to get really serious with VR, whether it be gaming or some professional work, then the Valve Index Headset and Controllers starts at £689/$689 or there's the full VR kit for £919/$919. Vive also has more professional headsets, with the Pro 2 Kit and Focus 3 Kit which are around £1300/$1300.

The best places to buy VR headsets are straight from the manufacturer's website, which is sometimes the only place to purchase in the case of the Vive headsets: Reverb, and Valve Index. They do go on sale though, so hopefully we'll see some discounts closer to Black Friday. For Meta Quest buyers the headset is widely available at Currys, Argos, and Amazon in the UK and at Best Buy and Amazon in the US so it should see some discounts as well. Here's where to buy the VR headsets:

Best Black Friday deals on VR games 2023

There are a lot of excellent VR games out there now, with hugely popular RPGs like Skyrim and Fallout 4 having VR versions now, as well as made-for-VR games like Half-Life Alyx which is a borderline masterpiece. There are also VR must-haves, namely Beat Saber which is almost a right of passage for VR games. In the US and UK, Humble is a great place to get VR games for less and hopefully there will be some more big discounts on VR games there this Black Friday.

We'll continue to update this page and the Jelly Deals Twitter as we learn of more VR deals leading up to Black Friday. If you're still sticking with standard consoles, we have guides to prepare you for the best Xbox Black Friday deals, PS5 Black Friday offers, and Nintendo Switch Black Friday discounts too.

Do you need a console or PC to use a VR headset?

Not anymore! Older VR headsets needed to be connected to a PC or a console to work and run the games, and often required base stations to help with tracking. Now though many headsets are completely wireless and don't need to be plugged into anything. The Meta Quest 2, HP Reverb, and most of the Vive headsets don't need to be connected to a PC or console and base stations aren't mandatory, but some headsets have the option of base stations to improve tracking.

Will retailers offer any Oculus Black Friday deals?

Meta (previously Facebook) renamed the Oculus line of headsets to Meta Quest, so you'll be looking for Meta Quest 2 deals from retailers this Black Friday. We hope that a few of the retailers we listed in the article above will have Meta Quest deals this Black Friday.

How much do VR headsets cost over Black Friday?

This will depend on which headset you're aiming to get. The Meta Quest 2 and Vive Cosmos headsets start at £400/$400, so if they see a £100/$100 discount you could be getting into VR for as little as £300/$300. Otherwise you could be paying near £1,400/$1,400 for a professional-grade VR headset with base stations and added accessories. Last year, the Vive pro Full kit dropped to $900, so good Black Friday deals could bring similar options down to around £1,000/$1,000.