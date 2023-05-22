SanDisk reveals the 1TB microSD card for Nintendo Switch

To mark the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, SanDisk has revealed its new 1TB microSD card for Nintendo Switch.

It features the iconic Hylian Crest and has almost double the capacity of the brand's smaller 512GB variant.

"As a beloved franchise for over 30 years, The Legend of Zelda series continues to capture the hearts and minds of players across the globe," said Susan Park, vice president, global strategic partnerships at Western Digital. "We’re excited to bring this latest card to the fan community and, through our strong partnership with Nintendo, we are proud to continue offering products that help gamers get the most out of their Nintendo Switch experience."

This new 1TB variant is SanDisk's highest ever capacity memory card for the hybrid console, which means you have plenty of room to store yor current games and even more space to expand your digital game libary. If you don't plan on storing as many digital games, SanDisk have also revealed a new 64GB Yoshi microSD card for Nintendo Switch for just £12.99.

The Nintendo approved microSD cards have never been the cheapest micro SD card option, but if you have previous, reliable experience with this brand, the latest addition to this line of memory cards will be right up your street. It appears to be out of stock at Amazon UK, and due for release on Amazon US on 26th May, but you can still purchase by adding to your basket in either country, and you will be notified when it is dispatched.

There are many reliable micro SD cards on the market these days, including cheaper 1TB variants like this 1TB Lexar Play Micro SD that Reece from Digital Foundry spotted today. It goes without saying that if you're happy to opt for a more affordable alternative that's been given the seal of approval by our experts at Digital Foundry, you probably don't need to pay out the full £159.99/$149.99 price tag for this SanDisk microSD card. But the option is there if you prefer it.

Also, if you do have multiple microSD cards on the go with your Nintendo Switch console, you know it can be a pain swapping them in and out trying to find your desired game or save file. The easiest solution would be to store all your games on one larger memory card.

It's worth noting that although you can't transfer your game files directly from memory card to memory card, you can transfer them back to your Nintendo Switch system and then to your new 1TB microSD card. The amount of time this takes will depend on how many digital games you own but hopefully shouldn't be too much of a faff!

And if you're in the market for alternative storage, be sure to check out this better than half price SN850X deal that Mark spotted earlier today, and this great saving on the SN770 by Reece. Prices for storage is really coming down, making it a great time to invest and to make space for new games.

