The WD_BLACK SN850x 1TB SSD is better than half price right now

Grab the fastest gaming SSD for its best price to date.

Building a gaming PC can be expensive, but you don't need to sacrifice storage space and speed when you're buying components because there are lots of great deals on gaming SSDs around right now.

If you really don't want to compromise on loading times, then the WD_Black SN850x SSD is one of the best SSDs for gaming and well worth considering for your build. It's also better than half price at Amazon at the moment, helping you save a bit of that budget:

WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD with Heatsink- £89.99 at Amazon UK (was £197)

Buy now

WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD with Heatsink- $89.99 at Amazon US(was $179.99)

Buy now

The SN850x's read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6300MB/s respectively are really impressive, and will help to load your games and software super fast and maintain excellent performance, and also makes a great home for your operating system.

Those speeds will also be great for upgrading your PS5s storage speed too, and thanks to the built-in heatsink the SN850x is PS5 compatible, making it one of the best SSDs for the PS5 out right now. Adding the 1TB version of the SN850x to your PS5 will more than double your actual amount of storage space compared to the PS5's 666 GB of usable storage.

If you're not planning on using this in a PS5 and aren't too worried about it overheating, then you can pick up the SN850x without the heatsink for £79.99 at Amazon, saving you another £10.

This is the lowest price we've seen for both versions of the 1TB SN850x SSD, so if you want to get some of the fastest storage around for as little as possible now is a great time.

If you want to stay updated on future deals on M.2, SATA and Portable SSDs then follow the SSDs and Deals topics using the buttons down below, and make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter to see the latest deals on games and tech.

