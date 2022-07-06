Rockstar canned Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto 4 remasters after GTA trilogy backlash

Rockstar Games had plans to release a remaster of both Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto 4, a new report has claimed.

However, in light of the pretty poor reception following its GTA trilogy release last year (yes, I am being generous here), the company has now apparently put these ideas to one side.

Sources with knowledge of Rockstar's inner workings have now confirmed to Kotaku that recent rumours to this effect were indeed true, and we were meant to be getting a shiny new upgrade for both games. Last year's release of the GTA trilogy came as a real blow to Rockstar, however, and now the company is hoping to put all of that bad press behind it.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What can Sony do to improve PlayStation Plus Premium?

As such, Rockstar is reportedly now focusing the bulk of its efforts on the release of GTA 6 (something the company finally confirmed to be in production earlier this year, after a huge amount of speculation from its community).

But while there will apparently not be a remaster of Red Dead Redemption or GTA 4 coming out any time soon, the same source told Kotaku these projects may still happen eventually. In their words, they are not "out of scope" for Rockstar.

This is all very well and good, but I still want to hear more about Bully 2...