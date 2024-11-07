Take-Two doubles down on GTA 6 release date after delay rumours

Grand Theft Auto 6 publisher Take-Two has doubled down on the game's expected late 2025 launch window, following earlier rumours that Rockstar could still delay the game's arrival.

Take-Two's latest financial briefing last night pinned GTA6 to "fall of calendar [year] 2025", as previously expected.

Other upcoming launches from the publisher include Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country - both of which simply have "fiscal 2026" launch dates. That means they'll arrive between 1st April 2025 and 31st March 2026.

Judas, the long-in-development next game from BioShock creator Ken Levine, is listed with no firm launch window at all, meanwhile - it's simply down as "TBA".

Back in February 2023, Take-Two had the game listed as launching by the end of March 2025 - something the publisher is no longer stating. We got a quick look at the game in December 2022 at The Game Awards (it looked a lot like BioShock!) and then saw a bit more in January of this year, but have heard nothing more since.

Levine's last game, BioShock Infinite, launched in 2013 - over a decade ago.

For now, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick has said that GTA5 - also released a decade ago - continues to "outperform" sales expectations, specifically through "sustained engagement" (and spending) in GTA Online.

"Sales of Grand Theft Auto V outperformed our expectations and to date, the title has sold more than 205m units worldwide," Zelnick said. "Grand Theft Auto Online also exceeded our plans, driven by sustained engagement with the summer content pack Bottom Dollar Bounties and an array of updates, including the new multistage Assault on ATT-16 [ph] mode and experience improvements such as a new anti-cheat system for the PC version of Grand Theft Auto Online."

Membership of the GTA+ subscription grew by 35 percent this year, Zelnick continued, as it added Rockstar classics such as Bully. Red Dead Redemption 2 has also continued to sell, and is now up to 67m sold since launch six years ago.

Zelnick previously said not to expect GTA 6 to launch via any kind of subscription service, such as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, because Take-Two's "decisions are rational".