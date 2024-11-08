GTA 6 publisher "not really worried" about Xbox Series S performance

Take-Two head Strauss Zelnick isn't worried about getting GTA 6 to work on Microsoft's Xbox Series S console.

The Series S is, of course, the Xbox Series X's lesser-powered sibling. The console has caused a few headaches for developers since its release, and was famously the reason Baldur's Gate 3 was so delayed on Xbox. Meanwhile, the developer behind Dune: Awakening admitted that getting the game ready for Microsoft's lower-powered Xbox Series S would be a "challenge".

But, Take-Two isn't concerned about getting Rockstar's highly anticipated GTA 6 release to run on the Series S. No sir.

During Take-Two's latest earnings call, Zelnick was asked whether the Xbox Series S would potentially be an issue on GTA 6's release. It was noted the next entry in Rockstar's series would be pushing a lot of boundaries from a technical standpoint.

Addressing this, Zelnick simply said the team would always "find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech", in a bid to alleviate any concerns. "Our labels are really good at that," he said. "I'm not really worried."

Zelnick went on to state he has never allowed himself to worry about hardware, and where it is going. "And I've said this many times over the years because, first of all, I don't worry about things over which I have zero control. And secondly because I do believe in the audience. The audience is going to show up if you have great properties, and so we just have to make sure to be on an array of platforms," he elaborated.

"And if one platform diminishes in value, there's always another one. So we're seeing great growth in PC right now, for example. And I have been able to view that open formats would continue to grow. PC is an open format.

"I do think PC will continue to be a more and more important part of the console business going forward, and that isn't complicated for us to support at all. So the bottom line is we are selective about which platforms we support. We make the tech work when we can make it work as long as the audience is big enough to make that worthwhile."

While Zelnick was clearly happy to praise PC, it is worth adding here that there's currently no mention of a PC release for GTA 6.

Image credit: Rockstar

GTA 6 is currently slated for release in autumn next year. In May, Take-Two said it is "highly confident" it will make this launch window.

For more on the game, here's everything we know about GTA 6 so far.