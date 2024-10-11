Red Dead Redemption PC pricing confirmed, pre-orders now live

The pricing for Red Dead Redemption's PC debut has been revealed.

John Marston and co are set to ride onto PC later this month, on 29th October, with pre-orders now live. And, with those pre-order now being live, we also know how much the PC version of Red Dead Redemption will cost.

For those of us in the UK, it will be £39.99. This is in-line with the price of the PS4 and Switch versions of the game (although PlayStation currently has a 30 percent discount).

Along with the base game, the upcoming release will also include Red Dead Redemption's standalone zombie expansion - Undead Nightmare - on its PC debut.

Those interested can pre-order via Steam, Epic Games Store and Rockstar's own website.

"When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends," reads Rockstar's official Red Dead Redemption. "Experience Marston's journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in the critically acclaimed predecessor to the 2018 blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2."

The upcoming release has been made in collaboration with Double Eleven, and will add a number of PC-specific enhancements to the game. This will include native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware.

You can check out the PC specs for Red Dead Redemption here.

Horsin' around. | Image credit: Rockstar

If you are yet to play the game for yourself, Simon Parkin said "the result is an exceptional Rockstar game, one that successfully re-clothes the Grand Theft Auto framework in an exciting, distinct and expertly realised scenario," in Eurogamer's original Red Dead Redemption review from 2010.

As for the expansion, well, "this is, frankly, how DLC should be done," according to Dan Whitehead.

"Undead Nightmare offers a generous amount of polished AAA-grade new material and finally gives fans of the single-player game a compelling reason to dust off their spurs and head back to the ranch," he wrote in Eurogamer's Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare review from the same year.