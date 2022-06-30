Retro-inspired RPG Sea of Stars delayed to 2023

Retro-inspired RPG Sea of Stars has been delayed into 2023.

It's from Sabotage, the team behind ninja-platformer The Messenger, and features some truly stunning pixel art.

Sabotage was aiming for a 2022 release, but a new statement on Twitter reveals that's been pushed back to 2023.

"As we are closing in on a very big milestone the road to launch becomes clearer, and we find ourselves here with large body of text and our logos at the bottom. Keeping in mind our two main priorities - quality of life for our team and quality of the finished game - we can now confirm that Sea of Stars will be released in 2023," reads the statement.

"We understand waiting is a big ask, and want to sincerely thank our community for the overwhelming support and positive vibes. In the meantime, we are looking at options to get a playable slice out to everyone this year."

Sea of Stars will release in 2023 pic.twitter.com/S7U71G1oWh — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) June 30, 2022

Chrono Trigger is a major inspiration for the game, and its composer Yasunori Mitsuda is contributing music to Sea of Stars.

The game will release on PC and Switch next year, with other platforms TBD.