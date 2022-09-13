If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil Village is heading to Switch in cloud form this October

With RE7, RE2, and RE3 also on the way.
Resident Evil Village - the most recent entry in Capcom's acclaimed survival horror series - will be coming to Switch, albeit in cloud streaming form, on 28th October, with a bunch of other Resident Evil games following closely behind.

Village, of course, is the direct sequel to 2017's Resident Evil 7 and follows that game's protagonist, Ethan Winters, as he travels to a mysterious village filled with mutant creatures - and some exceptionally tall ladies - in order to find his kidnapped daughter.

There's a demo version out today on Switch's eShop, and Capcom says it'll also be releasing Village's previously announced Winters' Expansion - promising the likes of new story content and a new third-person mode - for Switch on 2nd December.

Resident Evil Cloud Series - Switch Announcement Trailer.

If you haven't yet experienced Ethan Winters' debut game, Capcom has you covered, with Resident Evil 7 also set for Switch release some time this year via cloud streaming.

And that's not quite everything; the publisher has also announced cloud versions of its Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes are also due to arrive on Switch before 2022 is through.

