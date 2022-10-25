If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Redfall's vampires take the spotlight in spooky new trailer

High-stakes action.
Redfall, the vampire-hunting co-op shooter from Arkane Austin, is getting into the spirit of the spooky season with a new trailer showcasing the titular town's vampiric denizens.

It's all a lot more atmospheric than previous showings for the game - which have predominantly focused on the camaraderie and quippery of its four playable heroes - and ramps up the spookiness by highlighting the varied vampire opponents waiting to be encountered in Redfall, Massachusetts. One sequence, in which a player prowls a blood-spattered family home by torchlight, suggests Redfall may even have time for a few proper scares among its mayhem.

"From the devious Angler to the ever-vigilant Watcher," teases the blurb accompanying the trailer, "this is just a bite of what you and your squad will face as you fight to take back Redfall."

Redfall - Official Into the Night Trailer.

Arkane has previously described Redfall as its most ambitious project to date, not least because it'll feature the studio's biggest map yet.

Redfall, which was delayed alongside fellow Bethesda stablemate Starfield earlier this year, is expected to release in the first half of 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

