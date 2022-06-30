New Redfall trailer welcomes us to the once picture-perfect island with a bloodthirsty energy

Arkane and Bethesda have given us all a bite sized teaser highlighting the thrills and bloody spills that are coming our way in Redfall.

"The town of Redfall is under siege by a legion of vampires who have cut the island off from the outside world," the description reads. "Trapped with a handful of survivors, choose from a roster of heroes to create the perfect team of vampire slayers and take back Redfall."

Said heroes are Layla Ellison (the "telekinetic threat student in debt), Devinder "Dev" Crousley (the "verified cryptid hunter"), Jacob Boyer (the "deadeye with an undead eye") and Remi de la Rosa (the "ingenious ingeniera"). You can check out the new trailer below.

It's time to bite back.

While you will be able to play Redfall in co-op mode, the developer has revealed that you will only be able to save any progress you make in the game's campaign if you are the host.

Earlier this month, Redfall game designer Harvey Smith explained, "if you sign on with a friend and they're halfway through the game, and you play the second half of the game with them and then you need to go back and you want to play on your own, you'll be starting at the beginning of the campaign with a character".

He also stated that once you have started a campaign with a character, you are "bound to [them]" for the rest of the game.

Redfall is set to release in 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will also be coming to Game Pass.