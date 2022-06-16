Redfall's campaign progress is only tied to the host in co-op

If you are looking to get your hands on Arkane's upcoming vampire riddled RPG to play with your nearest and dearest, here is a quick heads up: you will only be able to save any progress you make in Redfall's campaign if you are the host.

Speaking to IGN, Redfall game designer Harvey Smith revealed, "whoever hosts the session, or whoever initiates the session... their progress is persistent for them. But [for] other people, it's not. In terms of what missions you've unlocked and such, the host, their progression matters."

He went on to explain, "if you sign on with a friend and they're halfway through the game, and you play the second half of the game with them and then you need to go back and you want to play on your own, you'll be starting at the beginning of the campaign with a character".

Smith went on to say that the team at Arkane had been thinking about this all for a while.

"When we started talking about that and working on it, we imagined a scenario where every mission you played, we check box that you got credit for that.

"But then you end up with this weird problem of 'Oh, I've been playing with you, but now I am going to play on my own. So, I start playing through the campaign, but then I start hitting missions that I've already done'. So, for the flow of things, you want to have to redo those.

"The story would be very confusing if you got to mission eight and it said, 'Skip this one because you've already done it'."

In the end, the developers decided to keep it that just your hero and their experience points and vampire slaying gear would be carried over to your own game.

"Any weapons you find, any levels you gain... all of that is persistent," he stated.

Smith also added that, once you have started a campaign with a character, you are "bound to [them]" for the rest of the game.

Redfall will release in 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.