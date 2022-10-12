ReCore developer Armature bought by Meta

Facebook parent company Meta has snaffled up several developers, including ReCore maker Armature Studio, to fold into its own Oculus Studios brand.

Armature will be joined as part of Meta by LocoCycle and 'Splosion Man developer Twisted Pixel Games, as well as Marvel's Iron Man VR company Camouflaj.

Meta made the acquisition announcements last night as part of its Meta Connect event, where it also confirmed a partnership with Xbox Cloud Gaming to see Microsoft's game streaming tech arrive on Quest VR headsets. The new £1500 Quest Pro headset was also given an official unveiling - after an early unit recently turned up in a hotel.

Watch on YouTube Meta's Quest Pro reveal trailer.

The Austin, Texas-based Armature was founded in 2008 by key members of Retro Studios, the Nintendo-owned developer which made the Metroid Prime trilogy.

It found fame working on the well-received Batman: Arkham Oranges spin-off Blackgate, as well as the Xbox console exclusive ReCore. More recently, it has worked on multiple Oculus VR projects - including the recent port of Resident Evil 4.

Twisted Pixel was founded in 2006 and is also based in Austin. It began by making downloadable games for the Xbox 360 - such as The Maw, 'Splosion Man and The Gunstringer - but has also recently focused on Meta Quest projects. Indeed, it has been largely dedicated to VR since its 2013 Xbox One launch title LocoCycle, which received mixed reviews.

Camouflaj meanwhile made République, an episodic iPhone game which later found its way to Switch and PlayStation, before helming Marvel's Iron Man VR, which launched on PlayStation VR back in 2020, and arrives for Meta Quest 2 on 3rd November.