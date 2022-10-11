Xbox Cloud Gaming is heading to Meta Quest VR headsets

Microsoft and Meta have announced a partnership that will see Xbox Cloud Gaming come to Quest VR headsets at some currently unspecified future point.

Xbox Cloud Gaming gives Game Pass Ultimate subscribers the ability to stream and play a steadily growing number of titles on a range of Android, Apple, and Windows devices, as well as Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox consoles, and eventually, Microsoft's dedicated Keystone device.

And that list, as revealed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during today's Meta Connect event, will grow to include Quest VR head sets via the Meta Quest Store.

As explained in a blog post accompanying the announcement, "When Xbox Cloud Gaming launches on the Meta Quest Store, you'll be able to hook up an Xbox controller to your headset and play console games from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library on a massive 2D screen, like having a private movie theatre available at all times."

There's no word on a timeline for Xbox Cloud Gaming's arrival on Quest, but Meta says it hopes to "share more on this as soon as possible".

Away from Xbox Cloud Gaming, today's Meta Connect also featured the official unveiling of Meta's long-awaited, high-end Quest Pro - a business-focused headset intended for "collaboration and creation" that'll go on sale 25th October for £1,499.99/$1,499.99 USD - as well as news of three new studio acquisitions for Meta.

Camouflaj, the developer behind PSVR game Marvel's Iron Man VR (which comes to Meta Quest 2 on 3rd November) is now officially part of Oculus Studios, as is Twisted Pixel (Wilson's Heart, Path of the Warrior) and Armature Studio, which created Meta Quest 2's port of Resident Evil 4.

"It'll be a while before we can reveal what they're working on," Meta said of the acquisitions, "but we're excited to continue working with and supporting these developers as they bring ambitious and forward-thinking games to VR."