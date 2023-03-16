Pre-order Tears of the Kingdom from My Nintendo Store and you'll receive these bonus items

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindgom will be released on 12th May 2023 for Nintendo Switch and is the hotly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild. Players looking to get their hands on the new Zelda game as soon as possible can already pre-order it from many retailers, including My Nintendo Store, who are offering a pretty cool range of bonus items with each purchase.

Fpr starters, you can receive a free collector's coin and luggage tag when you pre-order the standard version of Tears of the Kingdom for the RRP of £59.99. FYI, anyone who has already placed a pre-order through my Nintendo Store will have their order automatically upgraded, which means you don't need to cancel your previous order to receive the items.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bundles

You can also buy a Tears of the Kingdom pre-order bundle that includes the standard base game and some additional bonus items. If you purchase one of these bundles, you'll also receive the bonus luggage tag that comes with the standard pre-order.

These pre-order bundles don't appear to be available in the US, but shoppers from across the pond can snag a decorative wooden plaque if you pre-order Tears of the Kingdom from GameStop.

The first bundle up for grabs includes the base game and a dark green Tears of the Kingdom-themed notebook for £64.49.

For £67.99 you can buy the standard game with a Tears of the Kingdom Medal, that comes stored in a nice display box.

The third and most expensive bundle includes the base game, notebook and collector's coin, priced at £72.49.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will continue Link's open-world adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule. It has big boots to fill but by the looks of the trailers so far, it will be a must-have for your Switch collection. Be sure to check out our other page if you want to find out where else you can pre-order Tears of the Kingdom and follow us for even more deals over on Twitter.