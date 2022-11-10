Pre-order Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for just £39.85 from ShopTo

There's a reason why Nintendo has managed to stay relevant for so long. With new IPs and experiments like Arms and Game Builder Garage come regular updates like Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe. That being said, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seem to have made enough departures this year to justify that curiosity preorder.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet takes some of the trends set by Pokémon Legends Arceus and brings it out even further. With a big world and a whole new generation of Pokémon to catch, we got entirely lost in that world in our preview of the game.

Unlike Pokémon Legends, this is going to support an entirely new generation of Pokémon, with new traversal abilities, a bigger world, and much more to do. Where Legends felt like an experiment with the formula - this feels like a proper commitment. Both games can be bought with a 20 per cent discount, offering slightly different Pokémon and story events. It's only really worth picking up both if you're a super fan or have a relative or friend in need of a good present.

With a proper open world, it is unsure how the final game will turn out but there's enough curiosity out there to justify giving it a go. It could take players hundreds of hours to get through all that content so this will be sure to keep you busy when it launches on 18th November 2022.

