Pokémon Scarlet Violet Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon explained

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries are perhaps some of the most unique in the series so far.

As usual, these Legendary Pokémon look set to be big part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's main story, with new Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon gracing the boxes for the official cover art.

What's interesting is they can transform into new forms to help you explore the map. The ability to ride Pokémon is nothing new - but this relationship with your trainer, and their multiple forms, is.

To help you prepare for your brand new Pokémon adventure, this page details all of the Legendary Pokémon currently confirmed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legendary Pokémon List

So far, only two Legendary Pokémon have been revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These are the two headline monsters, with Koraidon featured on the cover art for Pokémon Scarlet, and Miraidon for Pokémon Violet.

Name Type Koraidon TBC Miraidon TBC

How do Miraidon and Koraidon forms work?

Koraidon and Miraidon are the cover stars of the two games - Scalet and Violet respectively.

Little is known about these Pokémon currently - we don't even know the type or abilities that they will have. One clue can be found in the Japanese meaning of the prefix 'Korai' which roughly translates to 'ancient.' Past and future could be the main theme of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and the same principle could apply to the two Legendary Pokémon revealed so far.

We do, however, know they will come in multiple forms, helping you to explore the Paldea region. This suggests these Legendaries will be available early in the game - bucking the trend for Legendaries only appearing late in mainline entries.

The three confirmed forms are:

Sprinting Build / Drive Mode (turning into a motorcycle for faster travel and scaling cliffs)

(turning into a motorcycle for faster travel and scaling cliffs) Swimming Build / Aquatic Mode (for traversing water)

(for traversing water) Gliding Build / Glide Mode (for soaring through the air)

It's been teased there are "even more forms than those we've already discovered". Any guesses beyond the land, sea and air modes of transports already uncovered? Perhaps something for fast travel?

That's every Legendary Pokémon currently announced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.