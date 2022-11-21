Pokémon Go will host an exclusive event in central London on Saturday

An exclusive Pokémon Go gathering will take place in London next Saturday, 26th November, at Somerset House.

The historic building, located by the Thames near Covent Garden, will feature a "visual Ultra Beast experience" from 5pm onwards, with all seven Ultra Beasts released in Pokémon Go thus far set to put in an appearance. It'll be the first time all seven will be catchable all in the same place.

Attendees will also have access to mysterious "special Pokémon encounters" in the wild and earn a commemorative in-game badge, all before the Ultra Beasts themselves emerge between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Watch on YouTube Pokémon Go currently features the Ultra Beast Guzzlord.

Those attending will also be able to enjoy freebies and photo ops.

It sounds like a unique group experience, and reminds me of the that original trailer for Pokémon Go where a crowd of players gathered in Times Square to collectively battle Mewtwo on the landmark's big screens.

A similar event will take place in Los Angeles - but if you can't make it to either, never fear. (And fair warning, UK-based Pokémon Trainers, there is a train strike on that day.)

A global Ultra Beast event is set to take place the following day - Sunday 27th - from 11am to 5pm, with timed research and five free raid passes.

Pokémon Go's 2015 trailer, featuring a massive raid battle against Mewtwo in New York's Times Square.

Unlike in London, however, finding all seven Ultra Beasts globally will be a little more difficult. Europe will get Nihilego, Pheromosa, Kartana and Guzzlord raids, but you'll need invitations from America for Buzzwole, the Asia-Pacific region for Xurkitree, and the Southern hemisphere for Celesteela.

Completed raid battles will spawn uncommon species around the gym, including a Shiny-boosted Minccino.

Finally, this week sees a global push to get players inviting friends to sign up for Pokémon Go using its referral program. 50,000 new players signed up via this will unlock a free lure for all players. 100,000 new players will see developer Niantic switch on the game's Beast Balls next weekend, which make Ultra Beasts much easier to catch.