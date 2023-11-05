Pokémon Go Paldean Pokémon forms list
How to add Paldea variants to your Pokédex in Pokémon Go.
Paldean Pokémon can now be added to your Pokédex in Pokémon Go.
Paldean Pokémon are Paldea variants of Pokémon from past generations, but don't include the strange variations of Gen 1 Pokémon like Toedscool and Wiglett.
Paldean Wooper was the first Paldea variant to be added into Pokémon Go, with its debut as part of Wooper Community day in November 2023.
To help you catch 'em all, we've detailed everything we know about Paldean Pokémon in Pokémon Go below, including a list of all Paldean Pokémon forms currently in the game.
On this page:
Paldean Pokémon in Pokémon Go explained
Paldean Pokémon, like Alolan and Galarian Pokémon, are regional variants of Pokémon from past generations. This means they differ both physically and statistically, including different types, from their original counterparts.
Although they fit this description, Pokémon like Toedscool and Wiglett who debuted in the Paldea region (and are obviously Paldean takes on classic Pokémon) are not classified as actual Paldean Pokémon. Instead, they're considered brand new Pokémon with their own unique Pokédex entries and typings.
Paldean Pokémon made their first appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where the player explores the Paldea region in a new open world gameplay style.
In Pokémon Go, Paldean Pokémon are a type of Pokémon Forme, just like how Burmy has a different appearance depending on the location you encounter it in.
Thankfully, Paldean Pokémon share the same candy as their traditional counterparts, so you can catch their regular variants to help you evolve them.
Paldean Wooper and its evolution Clodsire are the only Paldea Pokémon variants released so far in Pokémon Go, debuting during Wooper Community Day in Novemeber 2023.
Pokémon Go Paldean Pokémon forms list
Below you’ll find a complete list of all the Paldean Pokemon that are currently available in Pokémon Go.
To discover how many Paldean Pokémon there actually are, visit our Paldean regional forms page for Scarlet and Violet.
|No.
|Pokémon
|Type
|194
|Wooper
|Poison / Ground
|980
|Clodsire
|Poison / Ground
Good luck collecting Paldean Pokémon in Pokémon Go!