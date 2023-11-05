Pokémon Go Paldean Pokémon forms list

Paldean Pokémon can now be added to your Pokédex in Pokémon Go.

Paldean Pokémon are Paldea variants of Pokémon from past generations, but don't include the strange variations of Gen 1 Pokémon like Toedscool and Wiglett.

Paldean Wooper was the first Paldea variant to be added into Pokémon Go, with its debut as part of Wooper Community day in November 2023.

To help you catch 'em all, we've detailed everything we know about Paldean Pokémon in Pokémon Go below, including a list of all Paldean Pokémon forms currently in the game.

On this page:

