Kangaskhan is pretty tricky to get a hold of in Pokémon Go.

Unlike most Pokémon in Pokémon Go, the Parent Pokémon cannot simply be caught, at least not in most places.

Here's how to get Kangaskhan in Pokémon Go, as well as some information on what kind of Pokémon it is.

How to get Kangaskhan in Pokémon Go

To catch Kangaskhan in the wild in Pokémon Go, you will unfortunately need to be in Australia.

This is because it is currently a regional exclusive to that area. It spawns commonly all across Australia, with Sydney and Brisbane being great places to look.

Alternatively, you can trade with another Pokémon Go player who's willing to part with a Kangaskhan. This will likely need to be someone that's been to Australia and caught one, so you can see just how tricky getting ahold of Kangaskhan can be in Pokémon Go.

Occasionally, Kangaskhan is offered up as part of special Pokémon Go events, like when it appeared in Europe back in 2017. Currently, there are no announcments related to Kangaskhan being added in other regions.

Everything else we know about Kangaskhan

Kangaskhan was part of the original lineup of Pokemon that debuted around the launch of Pokémon Go. It's a Gen 1 Pokémon, and as such has been in the game since July 6th 2016. You'll no doubt recognize the Pokémon if you grew up with the original 151 showcased in the Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow games. More recently, it showed up in the Pokedex for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Mega Kangaskhan in Pokémon Go.

Kangaskhan is called the Parent Pokémon, given that it carries a baby in its pouch. Interestingly, it shares a connection with another Pokémon: Cubone. You see, a popular fan theory posits that Cubone are actually baby Kangaskhan that wear the skulls of their deceased parents on their heads. This has never been confirmed, but remains a popular theory to this day.

In terms of evolutions, Kangaskhan does not evolve into other Pokémon. It does have a Mega Evolution called Mega Kangaskhan, which has the same Normal typing as the standard version. Mega Kangaskhan is actually a lot easier to find in Pokémon Go, as it can appear in Mega Raids.

Good luck tracking down Kangaskhan in Pokémon Go!