Pokémon Go details winter season of Mythical Wishes, teases Primal Groudon and Kyogre

Pokémon Go has revealed details of its ninth season, Mythical Wishes, which will carry the game through the next three months: from 1st December to 1st March.

Mythical Wishes is a reference to Hoenn's Mythical creature Jirachi, which has only appeared in Pokémon Go once previously. It looks set for a reappearance (and possible Shiny debut?) at 2023's Pokémon Go Tour event, which is set to be detailed fully tomorrow. More tangibly, today's new trailer also teases the release of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre at the end - some of the most powerful creatures in the series, and a big deal for fans.

Hoenn creatures dominate much of the next season, with the introduction of the region's three Starter creatures in their Mega evolved forms: Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert. The trio will debut via a Raid Day event this Saturday, 3rd December which will offer a number of extra free raid passes.

Stick around to the end for Primal Groudon and Kyogre.

Castform, Hoenn's weather Pokémon, will be available in the northern hemisphere in its Snowy form and in the southern hemisphere in its Sunny form - both now Shiny-possible within Pokémon Go for the first time. Galarian Mr. Mime (available in weekly research rewards) also becomes Shiny possible.

"A few" Pokémon will now be available in previously unavailable sizes - XXS and XXL - to give you something else to collect.

In a positive step (literally), the current "bonus" of increased Incense effectiveness while moving will be made permanent - as will the guarantee of a gift from PokéStop spins. The current season bonus of a second free daily raid pass will end, however, to be replaced with other bonuses such as extra trade candy and the ability to open/send more gifts each day.

Upcoming events in December will see a new Elite Raid day debut on the 10th, Mega Glalie arrive on the 15th, the annual two-day Community Day catch-up weekend on the 17th and 18th, plus a raid day debut for Hisuian Avalugg on Christmas Eve.

Looking further ahead, Pokémon Go will host its annual Winter Holiday, Lunar New Year and Valentines' Day in-game events over the next few months. Several events will, for the first time, allow players to pick an in-game bonus most useful to them: half hatch distance on Incubators, double XP for catching Pokémon, or double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

It's a typically bustling schedule for Pokémon fans, following the conclusion to the game's current Ultra Beast-themed activities at the weekend.