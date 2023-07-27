Pokémon Go Adventure Week, Sightseeing Adventure or Studious Adventure and Collection Challenges

Adventure Week has returned to Pokémon Go and, as always, it celebrates fossil Pokémon!

During Adventure Week 2023 in Pokémon Go, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks and complete the Adventures Near and Far timed research quest. This quest is also a branching quest - you pick between the Sightseeing Adventure or Studious Adventure paths - so it's a good idea to know which Choose Path choice is best for you.

Alongside this timed research quest, there are four Adventure Week Collection Challenges for you to complete - the Cover and Plume, Dome and Helix, Root and Claw and Skull and Armor Collection Challenges. So, if you want to complete all four, make sure you keep an eye out for specific fossil Pokémon!

On this page:

'Adventures Near and Far' quest steps in Pokémon Go Adventures Near and Far is a branching timed research quest you can complete during the Adventure Week event in Pokémon Go. Due to being a timed research quest, you must finish it by Wednesday 2nd August at 8pm (local time) or else you won’t be able to earn its rewards. Since Adventures Near and Far is a branching quest - asking you to choose between the Sightseeing or Studious Adventure after Step 1 - your path choice determines the challenges you'll face when working through the quest. Below you’ll find the first quest step for Adventures Near and Far and, afterwards, we cover both the Sightseeing Adventure and Studious Adventure path. Be warned, there are spoilers. 'Adventures Near and Far' Step 1 of 4 Catch 5 Pokémon - Roggenrola encounter Rewards: 500 Stardust and Drilbur encounter Thank you to raggedy10 from reddit for the help with this information.

Sightseeing Adventure Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you'll find the challenges and rewards for the Sightseeing Adventure Path of the Adventures Near and Far timed research quest in Pokémon Go. Remember, you only face the challenges below if you choose the Sightseeing Adventure Path after completing the first quest step for Adventures Near and Far. Be wary - this section contains spoilers! 'Sightseeing Adventure Path' Step 2 of 4 Spin 5 PokéStops - Geodude encounter

Walk 1km - 1500 Stardust

Catch 10 Pokémon - Amaura encounter Rewards: 3000 XP and Nosepass encounter 'Sightseeing Adventure Path' Step 3 of 4 Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Dwebble encounter

Walk 2km - 2500 Stardust

Hatch 1 Egg - Tyrunt encounter Rewards: 4000 XP and Diglett encounter 'Sightseeing Adventure Path' Step 4 of 4 Catch 15 Rock-type Pokémon - Amaura encounter

Walk 3km - Alolan Geodude encounter

Hatch 1 Egg - Tyrunt encounter Rewards: 5000 XP, 3000 Stardust and Alolan Diglett

Studious Adventure Path quest steps in Pokémon Go Here you'll find the challenges and rewards for the Studious Adventure Path of the Adventures Near and Far timed research quest in Pokémon Go. Keep in mind that you'll only face these challenges if you choose the Studious Adventure Path after completing the first quest step for the Adventures Near and Far timed research quest. Be warned - this section contains spoilers. 'Studious Adventure Path' Step 2 of 4 Send 3 Gifts to Friends - Geodude encounter

Walk 1km - 1500 Stardust

Catch 4 different species of Pokémon - Amaura encounter Rewards: 3000 XP and Nosepass encounter 'Studious Adventure Path' Step 3 of 4 Transfer 7 Pokémon - Dwebble encounter

Walk 2km - 2500 Stardust

Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Tyrunt encounter Rewards: 4000 XP and Diglett encounter 'Studious Adventure Path' Step 4 of 4 Catch 7 different spcies of Rock-type Pokémon - Amaura encounter

Walk 3km - Alolan Geodude encounter

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Tyrunt encounter Rewards: 5000 XP, 3000 Stardust and Alolan Diglett

Sightseeing Adventure or Studious Adventure in Pokémon Go: Which Choose Path choice is best? When it comes to the differences between the Sightseeing Adventure or Studious Adventures paths of the Adventures Near and Far quest in Pokémon Go, the only one you'll find is the between the challenges. The Sightseeing Adventure path focuses upon on exploring the world in Pokémon Go - with challenges on hatching eggs, walking distances and spinning PokéStops. Meanwhile, the Studious Adventure, is more of a mixed collection, with challenges around completing field research tasks, sending gifts to friends and and catching different species of Pokémon. Though you do still need to complete the walking challenges. Since your choice in path does not effect the quest's rewards, you should make your path choice based upon the challenges you prefer. Encounters with Alolan Diglett, Alolan Geodude and Dwebble can be earned from both the Sightseeing and Studious Adventure Path. The Studious does, however, appear to be easiest to complete as it doesn't require to hatch any eggs, which, if all you've been getting our 5km or 10km eggs, can take a long time to finish. Though, if you do go the Studious route, keep in mind that you'll need at least three friends to send gifts too. Thankfully, you can easily find friend codes by using various Pokémon Go subreddits or local groups. Personally, I'll be choosing the Sightseeing Adventure Path, because, come wind or shine, I enjoy walking around playing Pokémon Go. This means my playstyle doesn't make the egg related challenges a roadblock. (I'm also awful at remembering to send gifts - sorry to anyone on my friend's list.) Ultimately, as the rewards don't change between paths, your choice in down to you - just remember to take a look at the challenges above and take your playstyle for Pokémon Go into account before making your decision.

Cover and Plume Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Cover and Plume Collection Challenge is part of the Adventure Week event in Pokémon Go and will be available until Wednesday 2nd August at 8pm (local time). By completing this challenge by its deadline it will be added to your Elite Collector Medal and earn some rewards. Miss the deadline though and you’ll get nothing. It's important to note that this Collection Challenge includes two evolution challenges and, while these Pokémon can be obtained by completing the event-exclusive field research tasks, obtaining the Pokémon this way won't count towards the Collection Challenge. Instead, you must obtain these Pokémon via evolution. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Cover and Plume Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Archen - In the wild and 'Win a Level 3 or higher Raid' seasonal field research task

- In the wild and 'Win a Level 3 or higher Raid' seasonal field research task Archeops - Evolve Archen using 50 Archen Candy

- Evolve Archen using 50 Archen Candy Tirtouga - In the wild and 'Win a Level 3 or higher Raid' seasonal field research task

- In the wild and 'Win a Level 3 or higher Raid' seasonal field research task Carracosta - Evolve Tirtouga using 50 Tirtouga Candy Completing this challenge will reward you with 2000 Stardust and Amaura encounter.

Dome and Helix Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Dome and Helix Collection Challenge is part of the Adventure Week event in Pokémon Go and will be available until Wednesday 2nd August at 8pm (local time). By completing this challenge by its deadline it will be added to your Elite Collector Medal and earn some rewards. Miss the deadline though and you’ll get nothing. It's important to note that this Collection Challenge includes two evolution challenges and, while these Pokémon can be obtained by completing the event-exclusive field research tasks, obtaining the Pokémon this way won't count towards the Collection Challenge. Instead, you must obtain these Pokémon via evolution. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Dome and Helix Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Kabuto - In the wild and 'Make 3 Great Throws' seasonal field research task

- In the wild and 'Make 3 Great Throws' seasonal field research task Kabutops - Evolve Kabuto using 50 Kabuto Candy

- Evolve Kabuto using 50 Kabuto Candy Omanyte - In the wild and 'Make 3 Great Throws' seasonal field research task

- In the wild and 'Make 3 Great Throws' seasonal field research task Omastar - Evolve Omanyte using 50 Omanyte Candy Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust and Tyrunt encounter.

Root and Claw Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Root and Claw Collection Challenge is part of the Adventure Week event in Pokémon Go and will be available until Wednesday 2nd August at 8pm (local time). By completing this challenge by its deadline it will be added to your Elite Collector Medal and earn some rewards. Miss the deadline though and you’ll get nothing. It's important to note that this Collection Challenge includes two evolution challenges and, while these Pokémon can be obtained by completing the event-exclusive field research tasks, obtaining the Pokémon this way won't count towards the Collection Challenge. Instead, you must obtain these Pokémon via evolution. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Root and Claw Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Anorith - In the wild and 'Make 3 Great Throws in a row' seasonal field research task

- In the wild and 'Make 3 Great Throws in a row' seasonal field research task Armaldo - Evolve Anorith using 50 Anorith Candy

- Evolve Anorith using 50 Anorith Candy Lileep - In the wild and 'Make 3 Great Throws in a row' seasonal field research task

- In the wild and 'Make 3 Great Throws in a row' seasonal field research task Cradily - Evolve Lileep using 50 Lileep Candy Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust and Amaura encounter.

Skull and Armor Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Skull and Armor Collection Challenge is part of the Adventure Week event in Pokémon Go and will be available until Wednesday 2nd August at 8pm (local time). By completing this challenge by its deadline it will be added to your Elite Collector Medal and earn some rewards. Miss the deadline though and you’ll get nothing. It's important to note that this Collection Challenge includes two evolution challenges and, while these Pokémon can be obtained by completing the event-exclusive field research tasks, obtaining the Pokémon this way won't count towards the Collection Challenge. Instead, you must obtain these Pokémon via evolution. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Skull and Armor Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Shieldon - In the wild

- In the wild Bastidon - Evolve Shieldon using 50 Sheldon Candy

- Evolve Shieldon using 50 Sheldon Candy Cranidos - In the wild

Adventure Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect Adventure Week field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Adventure Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 15 Rock-type Pokémon reward - Tyrunt or Amaura encounter

reward - Tyrunt or Amaura encounter Catch 50 Rock-type Pokémon reward - Cradily encounter

reward - Cradily encounter Walk 2km reward - Tyrunt or Amaura encounter

reward - Tyrunt or Amaura encounter Walk 7km reward - Omastar encounter

reward - Omastar encounter Hatch an Egg reward - Tyrunt or Amaura encounter

reward - Tyrunt or Amaura encounter Hatch 5 Eggs reward - Armaldo encounter

reward - Armaldo encounter Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Tyrunt or Amaura encounter

reward - Tyrunt or Amaura encounter Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Kabutops encounter Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information. Omastar, Armaldo and Amaura encounters can be earned by completing Adventure Week field research tasks.