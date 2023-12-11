Pokémon Go Adamant Time event Friendship Challenge, 2023 Level 30 Challenge quest steps, and research tasks

Adamant Time is a Kanto-themed event in Pokémon Go, letting Gen 1 Pokémon take the spotlight one final time before 2023 draws to a close.

Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the Adamant: Friendship Challenge Time timed research quest, event-exclusive field research tasks and enjoy the triple catch XP bonus. It also includes a permanent increase to the number of guaranteed Lucky Pokémon you can relieve from trades.

The Adamant Time event also marks the release of two other research quests - the season-spanning Timeless Travels Special Research quest and, running until the end of the year, the 2023 Level 30 Challenge and 2023 Level 40 Challenge Timed Research quests.

'Adamant Time Friendship Challenge' quest step in Pokémon Go Adamant Time: Friendship Challenge is a timed research quest running until Friday 15th December at 8pm (local time). If you miss this deadline, then you’ll lose your chance to earn the rewards it offers. The trouble with this quest is that it's focused around adding friends in Pokémon Go. This means you might have trouble completing it unless you know a couple of people who play, but you're not in-game friends with, or others you can persuade to start playing Pokémon Go. If this is the case for you, then try using The Silph Road subreddit, local Pokémon Go groups or apps like Poké Genie, though this will require a Remote Raid Pass, to find Friend Codes. Below you'll find the Adamant Time: Friendship Challenge quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go. Just be aware of spoilers! Thank you to thepokegohunter_ from reddit for the help with this information! 'Adamant Time: Friendship Challenge' Step 1 of 1 Make a new friend - 5000 XP

Make 2 new friends - 5000 XP

Make 3 new friends - 5000 XP Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and 25 Ultra Balls

'2023 Level 30 Challenge' and '2023 Level 40 Challenge' quest steps in Pokémon Go 2023 Level 30 Challenge and 2023 Level 40 Challenge are additional Timed Research quests which were released at the start of the Adamant Time event. Unlike the above quest, however, it's available in Pokémon Go until Sunday 31st December at 11:59pm (local time). It's themed around reaching specific level milestones before the year ends, so you'll earn rewards for reaching Level 10, 20, 30 and 40. If you’ve already achieved one of these milestones, you'll receive your rewards automatically. Since reaching Level 40 is quite the challenge though that is its own separate quest! Below you'll find all of the 2023 Level 30 Challenge and 2023 Level 40 Challenge quests and rewards in Pokémon Go. Watch out for spoilers! Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. '2023 Level 30 Challenge' Step 1 of 3 Reach Level 10 - 1000 Stardust Rewards: 10 Razz Berries, 10 Nanab Berries and 10 Pinap Berries '2023 Level 30 Challenge' Step 2 of 3 Reach Level 20 - 2000 Stardust Reward: 1 Incense '2023 Level 30 Challenge' Step 3 of 3 Reach Level 30 - 3000 Stardust Reward: 1 Premium Pass '2023 Level 40 Challenge' Step 1 of 1 Reach Level 40 - 4000 Stardust Rewards: 5 Premium Passes and 50 Ultra Balls The Season of Timeless Travels has arrived in Pokémon Go! During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Adamant Time field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during Adamant Time in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Adamant Time field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 3 Pokémon rewards - Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle encounter

rewards - Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle encounter Catch 5 Pokémon rewards - Abra, Machop, Geodude or Gastly encounter

rewards - Abra, Machop, Geodude or Gastly encounter Catch 10 Pokémon rewards - Vulpix, Pontya, Krabby or Voltorb encounter

rewards - Vulpix, Pontya, Krabby or Voltorb encounter Walk 2km rewards - Vulpix or Ponyta encounter

rewards - Vulpix or Ponyta encounter Trade a Pokémon rewards - Krabby or Voltorb encounter Thank you to thepokegohunter_ from reddit for the help with this information! Vulpix and Ponyta encounters can be earned by finishing the event-exclusive field research tasks.