Play Assassin's Creed Valhalla for free right now

Refer a pal, and you'll get a present, too.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is currently free to play right across all platforms.

Running from now until 19th December, you'll be able to kick off your own Viking adventure on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Ubisoft Store.

If you've yet to meet Eivor, you'll get "full main game content" - so, the base game, without any subsequent DLC - and if you like it enough to stick around, your progression will carry over if you decide to purchase the game.

Interestingly, there's a new "friend referral program", too, which "allows players to invite their friends to write their own Viking Saga and earn rewards". This means that if you've played at least two hours of Valhalla yourself, you can invite pals, and if they clock up at least two hours themselves, you can get a freebie for your efforts, the value of which increases with the more friends you get involved.

Refer one friend, and you'll get a Black Raven; three friends will secure Duneyrr, six will get you the Coil Sword and Ouroboros Shield, and ten friends will net you the gold Steampunk set.

ICYMI, Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't be getting Achievements on Steam.

The latest in its long-running series arrived on Steam on 6th December, over two years after its console release. However, many Steam players have complained about the lack of achievements.

