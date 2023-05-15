Open world Zelda is a format for the future of the series, says producer Eiji Aonuma

Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma has stated the Breath of the Wild style of gameplay, continued in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is a new kind of format for the future of the series.

In an interview with Game Informer, Aonuma was asked if the open world design would be the foundation for the next several games, just as Ocarina of Time previously established the 3D format.

Aonuma agreed Ocarina of Time did create a format but it was ultimately restrictive for the designers, while Breath of the Wild offered a new type of play.

"With Ocarina of Time, I think it's correct to say that it did kind of create a format for a number of titles in the franchise that came after it. But in some ways, that was a little bit restricting for us. While we always aim to give the player freedoms of certain kinds, there were certain things that format didn't really afford in giving people freedom," said Aonuma.

"Of course, the series continued to evolve after Ocarina of Time, but I think it's also fair to say now that we've arrived at Breath of the Wild and the new type of more open play and freedom that it affords. Yeah, I think it's correct to say that it has created a new kind of format for the series to proceed from."

Aonuma also commented on puzzle design and the variety of solutions available to players, noting it's ok to cheat(!).

"When you think about people... cheating is fun! [laughs] They like it! Finding that shortcut is enjoyable. People will look for an easy way to do something if they can avoid struggling. We want to make sure that is something that stayed in this game," he said.

And it seems this style of puzzle solving is here to stay.

"When thinking of games in the past that we've worked on, where there was a puzzle to solve and only one answer, that's kind of the past way of developing games. Now, I'm happy that we've arrived at this method where we're giving people lots of options, and there are many answers to a single problem, and all of them can potentially be correct. I feel happy that we've arrived at this type of development style," he said.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally out and selling incredibly well. It's smashed records to become the UK's biggest boxed game launch of the year and is already the eighth-biggest Zelda game of all time.

