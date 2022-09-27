Nintendo Switch Online app adds Splatoon 3 widgets to your home screen

The latest Nintendo Switch Online app update has added Splatoon 3 widgets.

The widgets, which display information about upcoming stages, player progression, and more, can be added to a device's home screen for easier access.

The information can also be viewed in Splatnet 3, a complementary online service to Splatoon 3 which was made available through the Switch Online app at the game's launch.

Watch on YouTube Watch Zoe and Martin's Splatoon 3 story mode review.

The latest update for the app now includes widgets which can be used to check your battle logs, upcoming stage schedules, your Splatnet photo album, and what gear you've currently got equipped.

Twitter user OatmealDome shared screenshots of the widgets on iOS and listed the different sizes available.

[Nintendo Switch Online app]



Version 2.3.0 is out.



You can now add Splatoon 3 widgets to your home screen on iOS and Android!



The sizes for iOS are:



- Battle logs (small, medium)

- Stage schedule (medium, large)

- Current gear (small, medium)

- Album (small, medium, large) pic.twitter.com/fVdUroTqSk — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) September 27, 2022

The widgets are available on both Android and iOS, so make sure to update your version of the app to 2.3.0 if you'd like to make use of them!