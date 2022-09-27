If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Switch Online app adds Splatoon 3 widgets to your home screen

Stay up to date with the inkternet.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on
Splatoon 3 Splatnet

The latest Nintendo Switch Online app update has added Splatoon 3 widgets.

The widgets, which display information about upcoming stages, player progression, and more, can be added to a device's home screen for easier access.

The information can also be viewed in Splatnet 3, a complementary online service to Splatoon 3 which was made available through the Switch Online app at the game's launch.

Watch on YouTube
Watch Zoe and Martin's Splatoon 3 story mode review.

The latest update for the app now includes widgets which can be used to check your battle logs, upcoming stage schedules, your Splatnet photo album, and what gear you've currently got equipped.

Twitter user OatmealDome shared screenshots of the widgets on iOS and listed the different sizes available.

The widgets are available on both Android and iOS, so make sure to update your version of the app to 2.3.0 if you'd like to make use of them!

