Nintendo fans return to NY Store to watch latest Direct

For the first time since pandemic began.
New Donk City.

Nintendo welcomed a select group of fans into its flagship New York store yesterday to view its latest Direct broadcast - the first time it has done so for nearly three years.

The practice was previously commonplace pre-Covid, and frequently prompted outpourings of excitement at major Nintendo game reveals.

Well, as we know, yesterday's Nintendo Direct had plenty of those - and the assembled group of fans reacted as well as you might expect to word of Pikmin 4, Fire Emblem Engage, and the name for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Watch on YouTube
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Perhaps surprisingly, the biggest reaction of the afternoon seems to have come from the reveal of the Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a remake of a Wii platformer. Its announcement prompted those assembled to begin chanting Kirby's name. Nintendo fans, eh.

Entrance to the viewing was on a first-come, first-served basis with limited spaces. Today, Nintendo shared footage from the event on Twitter:

If you missed the show yourself, here's everything in yesterday's Nintendo Direct recapped.

