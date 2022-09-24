If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ninja Theory disputes claims it is using AI to replace voice actors

"Real actors are at the heart of bringing our stories to life."
Hellblade developer Ninja Theory has disputed claims that it uses AI technology to replace voice actors in its games, saying it only uses AI-generated voice work for "placeholder content".

Ninja Theory was named by GLHF as a company that utilises the services of Altered AI, a tech firm that supports studios in creating "compelling, professional voice performances" via AI rather than professional – and real – voice actors.

The report stopped short of revealing the minutiae of the arrangement, however, stating that "the details of their partnership are under wraps".

Asked directly "are you actually considering replacing human voice actors with AI?", Ninja Theory's response was a definitive "no".

"No. For clarity, we use this AI tech for placeholder content only to help us understand things like timing and placement in early phases of development," the company said on Twitter.

"We then collaborate with real actors whose performances are at the heart of bringing our stories to life."

No, we still don't have a release date for Hellblade 2, but we did finally get a gameplay trailer for Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga at last year's The Game Awards.

