Naughty Dog pays tribute to developer who passed away during The Last of Us Part 1 production

"A wonderful person."
Victoria Kennedy
Victoria Kennedy
Published on

A touching tribute from Naughty Dog can be found in the newly-released Last of Us Part 1 for the PlayStation 5.

This tribute recognises the work of Visual Arts producer Daniel Kinnard, who passed away during the game's production.

His image can be seen immortalised within the game, where the developer has been reimagined as a pro baseball player for the Denver Skulls on a poster adorning the walls of the farmhouse players search when looking for Ellie.

Sharing this image, animator Robert Morisson called Kinnard a "wonderful person" and asked that fans share this picture so "people can know his name".

The Last of Us Part 1 launched today for PS5.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

