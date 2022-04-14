Monster Hunter Rise showcases Sunbreak expansion's Citadel map in new video tour

Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion is drawing ever-nearer to its June release on PC and Switch, and, in anticipation of its eventual arrival, Capcom has offered a closer look at its new Citadel map and new armoured monkey monster Garangolm in action.

Come Sunbreak's release, players will have the opportunity to depart for new climes, with the bustling port town of Elgado Outpost serving as the expansion's colourful new hub area. From there, it's just a short hop to Sunbreak's brand-new map, The Citadel - which combines a diverse range of biomes, including lush forests, icy mountains, and foggy swampland, with a huge ruined castle as its centrepiece.

Capcom describes The Citadel - said to be a once thriving, but now devastated part of the kingdom, slowly being reclaimed by nature - as a "key location" for Sunbreak's new Master Rank quests in its video showcase, taking viewers on tour of the castle and its surroundings biomes, as well as offering a glimpse of the location's new endemic life.

The relatively brisk tour paints a picture of a pleasingly diverse new area, particularly compared to the rather same-y locations in the base game, and ends with a quick flash of one of Sunbreak's new monster additions: armoured monkey Garangolm.

Players curious to learn more of the latter can head to Capcom's second new video, which highlights Garangolm in battle. At first, he simply looks like a heavy hitter, but get him enranged and he'll break out the elemental moves, covering his left arm in moss and right arm in magma - and introducing fire and water attacks to the fray.

Garangolm will join Sunbreak's other new monsters, including elder dragon Malzeono and fanged wyvern Lunagaron, and will be accompanied by returning classics from earlier games in the Monster Hunter series, plus subspecies of familiar Rise monsters. There's the Blood Orange Bhisaten, for instance, plus flying wyvern Astalos, first seen in Monster Hunter Generations.

Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion will be available to purchase digitally on 30th June for both Switch and PC, and Capcom is releasing a combined Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak bundle at the same time.