Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's next wave of courses launches next week

See you on Daisy Cruiser.

Petey Piranha in Mario Kart 8
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

The next wave of courses is set to arrive in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next week, for those with the Booster Course Pass.

On 12th July a further eight courses will be added to the game, as well as four new characters: Birdo, Petey Piranha, Wiggler and Kamek.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 5 - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023Watch on YouTube

The Feather Cup will include Athens Dash from Mario Kart Tour, Daisy Cruiser from Mario Kart Double Dash, Moonview Highway from Mario Kart Wii, and new track Squeaky Clean Sprint that takes place in a bathtub, of all places.

Then there's the Cherry Cup, with Los Angeles Laps from Mario Kart Tour, Sunset Wilds from Mario Kart Super Circuit, Koopa Cape from Mario Kart Wii, and Vancouver Velocity from Mario Kart Tour.

Details of this latest wave were shown at the Nintendo Direct last month, but now we know the release date.

Are you excited to play these courses? I'm very happy about Daisy Cruiser's inclusion!

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
