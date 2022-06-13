Kojima Productions issues statement on future with Sony, following news of Xbox deal

Kojima Productions has issued a statement to fans addressing its future with Sony, following yesterday's confirmation that Hideo Kojima was now working on a project for Xbox.

Of course, Kojima most recently partnered with PlayStation for Death Stranding - and fans of that game are now expecting a Death Stranding sequel, thanks to the loose lips of actor and star Norman Reedus.

Kojima's partnership with Sony was a major coup for PlayStation, and was announced with glee by its then-head Andy House. Kojima's appearance on last night's Microsoft and Bethesda Showcase, introduced by Xbox boss Phil Spencer, held similar vibes.

Watch on YouTube Death Stranding appears to be getting a sequel, according to actor Norman Reedus.

Following the reveal, some Kojima fans reacted in surprise - and Kojima Productions' statement today acknowledges that many had since got in contact.

"After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment]," Kojima Productions wrote on Twitter this morning.

"Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation as well."

After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with SIE. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation® as well.#KojimaProductions https://t.co/mVOELwDuk9 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 13, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Kojima Productions appears to be focused on multiple projects, including the newly-confirmed Xbox cloud game and - if Norman Reedus isn't having us all on - a Death Stranding sequel. Then there's also Kojima's recently-leaked horror game Overdose - which appears to be separate to both.