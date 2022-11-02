Japan's God of War Ragnarök trailer has to be seen to be believed

Sony is ramping up the hype for its upcoming Norse epic God of War Ragnarök with some pretty eclectic marketing.

Yesterday, we got to see Ben Stiller leading a group therapy session with John Travolta, LeBron James and their children, and today we get to witness Japan's newest Ragnarök trailer.

This trailer is an upbeat little number complete with its own (quite catchy) song and dance routine. The parent in me likens it to Australian children's music group The Wiggles, but with weapons added in to give it that bit extra. It is quite something, and I sort of love it. See it for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube This is far from Loki marketing.

In addition to these trailers, an earlier live-action trailer for God of War Ragnarök saw actress Felicia Day narrating the story of Kratos and Atreus so far. This trailer also included spirited cameos from know-it-all Mimir, as well as some really lovely artwork depicting the events of 2018's game.

God of War Ragnarök is set to release on Wednesday, 9th November for both PlayStation 4 and PS5. However, the internet is currently littered with spoilers so tread carefully if you are looking to head into the Nine Realms as blind as possible.

Meanwhile, our Chris Tapsell got to have some hands-on time with Ragnarök just last month. You can read all about his impressions on the game so far here.