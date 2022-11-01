God of War Ragnarök trailer makes Ben Stiller Kratos

God of War Ragnarök's release is just around the corner and, in anticipation of this, Sony has released a new live-action trailer for its Norse epic.

The trailer in question sees Ben Stiller (yes, of Dodgeball fame) dressed up as Kratos, as he leads a group therapy session with John Travolta, LeBron James and their children. Apparently, the father and son relationship we see in God of War between Kratos and Atreus is key to these famous faces nurturing their own parent-child bonds.

The resulting trailer is described as "a Super Bowl-level spot", which you can see below.

Apparently, all parents can relate...

Marketing around God of War Ragnarök, including this trailer, is a "company-wide effort" - that's according to Sony's head of marketing Eric Lempel.

Speaking to EW, Lempel described Ragnarök's marketing thus: "The title is a beloved franchise that is representative of the PlayStation brand and has continued to excite millions of fans over the years. To launch the latest installment we wanted to take an innovative approach that combined both traditional and non-traditional routes; I challenged our team to come up with new strategies to take this title to the market." So, I guess that explains that.

Meanwhile, an earlier live-action trailer for God of War Ragnarök saw actress Felicia Day narrating the story of Kratos and Atreus so far. This trailer also included cameos from know-it-all Mimir, as well as some really gorgeous artwork.

God of War Ragnarök is set to release on Wednesday, 9th November for both PlayStation 4 and PS5. Our Chris had some hands on time with Ragnarök last month. You can read all about his impressions on the game so far here.