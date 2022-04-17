It looks like Among Us VR may release in December

An update to the Steam backend has fans speculating that Among Us VR may be released in December 2022.

While this is by no means definite - even the SteamDB listing, which leaked the date, clearly states that the "Steam API release date [...] may be wrong" - the update was changed on 15th April 2022, amended from 10th November to 13th December, 2022 (thanks, PCGN).

While either date could be a placeholder, of course, the good news is that we probably don't have to wait that long to find out exactly what the release date will be; Innersloth has confirmed it'll be at Facebook's Meta Quest Gaming Showcase this coming Wednesday, and the hope is we'll find out one way or the other then. We'll keep you posted.

Among Us VR was announced at The Game Awards last December by way of a teaser trailer that showed familiar tasks being completed in first person.

We know that Among Us is due out on PlayStation VR, Meta Quest 2 and Steam, and that players will only be able to play against others also using VR; as yet there's no crossover feature to enable you to play with pals without a VR headset.

"This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld, with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love," Innersloth said at the time. "The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course!"