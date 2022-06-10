Eurogamer Newscast: In a busy not-E3 week, was Summer Game Fest worth watching?

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast - now also available in audio form! - we're digesting last night's big Summer Game Fest show, and the start of this year's not-E3 few weeks. How's it all been so far? Well, the PlayStation State of Play was pretty good, actually.

As for Geoff Keighley's show last night, well... there were plenty of announcements in last night's showcase, though few genuine surprises. Here we share our favourites, rate the night overall, and provide our best impressions of the Clickers from The Last of Us. Joining me, as ever, are Eurogamer news reporters Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy.

Of course, this year has seen the traditional E3 model splintered further - and we're still to see two platform holders take their turn in the spotlight. We'll be back next week to break down the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, plus perhaps even a Nintendo Direct. Thanks for watching, and have a lovely weekend!

Watch on YouTube Was this year's Summer Game Fest worth watching?