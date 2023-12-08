Planks in Lego Fortnite are a material that you can craft within the first few hours of creating your village and exploring your world. You will need to craft this material to be able to build bigger and better items for your village, create weapons, craft storage boxes and much more.

Before you can even think of making this material in Lego Fortnite you will need to create a special tool station first, and this means you'll have to do some scavenging to get the correct materials.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Planks in Lego Fortnite.

How to get Planks in Lego Fortnite

To get Planks in Lego Fortnite you need to gather Wood and have at least one Lumber Mill.

To build a Lumber Mill in Lego Fortnite you need:

x8 Wood

x15 Granite

You will unlock the Lumber Mill recipe when you first enter the Lego world and have completed all of the tasks up to the point where Brite Bomber gives you three options of what to do next.

To craft Planks in Lego Fortnite you need to interact with your Lumber Mill and select the 'Planks' option that appears on the left side of the crafting recipe menu.

Then, once the recipe has been selected, head to the input icon at the top of the Lumber Mill menu and put in the amount of Wood you want to convert to Planks.

It costs one Wood to make one Plank in the Lumber Mill.

As soon as you put the Wood in, it will start converting to a Plank. Once the Plank is ready, you can collect it from the other end of the loading bar at the top of the Lumber Mill menu.

That's it for now!